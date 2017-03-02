The Art of Action – ACLU Benefit Art Auction

Saturday, April 8, 2017 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: 58 Main, 58 Main Street, Bangor, Maine For more information: artofactionauction.com

Join us for a silent art auction to celebrate Maine’s talented artists and the importance of free speech and civil liberties. All proceeds from the sale of art will be donated to the American Civil Liberties Union, a tireless defender of individual rights and freedoms.

This event is meant to welcome and celebrate the rights of individuals of ALL religions, ethnicities, genders, and countries of origin. We look forward to this evening of socializing and fundraising.

Drinks and light refreshments will be served starting at 6:00 p.m.. Bidding on silent auction items will close at 8:30 p.m..

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →