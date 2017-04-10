The Art and Science of Permaculture, April 23

Sunday, April 23, 2017 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Location: Head of Tide Preserve and Belfast Free Library, Doak Road, Belfast, Maine
For more information: 207-338-1137; belfastbaywatershed.org/Outings-and-Programs.php
On Sunday, April 23, Earth Days Waldo County and the Belfast Bay Watershed Coalition will honor the art and science of permaculture.
Starting at 2 pm, tour the permaculture site at Head of Tide Preserve with local educator and gardener Karin Wittmann. Then spend some time on the beautiful trails of this site on Doak Rd., Belfast.
Plan to head over to the Belfast Library from 5 – 6 pm for a potluck dinner (drinks provided, but your own plates and utensils are encouraged), because at 6 pm will be a showing of the film, Inhabit, which offers a beautiful portrait of permaculture’s potential in both rural and urban settings throughout the US in many areas—agricultural, economic, medical, social and even governance. Film showing co-sponsored by Sierra Club/Maine.
For more information about other free Earth Days Waldo County outings and programs, visit BelfastBayWatershed.org or call 338-1147.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →