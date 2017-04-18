The Allagash Wilderness Waterway talk by Tim Caverly

Friday, May 19, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Location: Penobscot County Conservation Association, 570 N. Main St., Brewer, Maine
For more information: 207 907-0517; maineAtlanticSalmonMuseum.org
The Allagash-New England’s Wild and Scenic River narrated by author and humorist Tim Caverly; the show includes music, as well as color photographs of scenic, wildlife and historic scenes from New England’s northern forest. The audience will hear first-hand about the lore, legends, and north woods characters that ranger/supervisor Tim Caverly experienced during his 32-years while a Maine Park Ranger. A book signing will follow the talk.
