The 45th Central Maine Egg Festival – Be A Part of History!

The Central Maine Egg Festival Committee is organizing for its 45th year celebration.

The Organizational meeting to vote in officers and board members as well as decide on committee chairs and choose the theme will be held on Thursday, February16, 2017 at 6:00 pm at the Pittsfield Municipal Building Council Chambers, 112 Somerset Avenue, Pittsfield.

Come with your ideas for activities and events for the celebration.

Such a great celebration needs an equally dynamic theme. The Committee will be judging the entries for the Egg Festival Theme contest. Lots of entries that are creative and interesting have been submitted.

The contest winner will receive ride bracelets for a family of 4 for the Kiwanis Karnival and have the opportunity to ride in the Big Parade in a classic or antique vehicle.

The Egg Festival will be held on Monday, July 10, 2017 – Saturday, July 15, 2017 to coincide with the Kiwanis Karnival which is 4 days for the first time (Wednesday, July 12, 2017 – Saturday, July 15, 2017).

The Agenda consists of:

1. Introductions

2. Election of Officers:

Three vacancies:

President

Vice-President

Treasurer

3. Election of Directors

Four vacancies

4. Vote on Theme Contest Entries

5. Appoint/Volunteer to Lead Committees and/or Identify potential volunteers to recruit

6. Old Business:

Continue to brainstorm on the 45th Egg Festival Celebration

Confirm activities/events/dates

7. New Business

Make decisions as needed

8. Adjournment

If you would like to volunteer or join the Committee to get in on the bottom floor of the 45th Anniversary of the Central Maine Egg Festival, contact Kathryn Ruth, Town Manager at 487-3136 or townmanager@pittsfield.org

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →