That Little Town Rocks “Rights of Summer Dance Weekend”; Part-II – Sat June 3rd

Saturday, June 3, 2017 8:30 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.
Location: Blue Goose Center, 1184 Atlantic Hwy, Northport, Maine
For more information: 207-322-5651; fb.me/MidCoastDanceClub
This Sat. The Love Dogs will be returning to the Blue Goose. This powerhouse sextet will bring their musical mayhem back to the “Goose” for a night of horn-driven jump, jive and swinging blues. For 22 years, the band has been on the road playing festivals across the US and swing dance parties up and down the Eastern seaboard.
Led by the big voice of Eddie “Duato” Scheer (Think Cab Callaway, Big Joe Turner, Louie Prima, Wynonie Harris) and you get “Duato” Scheer. Mix in a red hot three-piece horn section (Make that four, Saturday night, with the addition of Gordon’s tenor sax.) Backed up by a Rocking Rhythm section that Blues Review Magazine calls “One of the Best in the Business” then add Alizon Lissance on Swinging Boogie Woogie, Barrel House Piano, and you have a recipe for one wild evening.
We are lucky to have Sax Gordon, adding his “Extreme Sax”, to this closing performance/dance. This year, Sax’s schedule has him headlining and playing at festivals and club dates in France, Spain, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Sweden, Italy, Lithuania and Romania and South America. Sax Gordon brings the great tradition of American rhythm & blues saxophone alive like no other player on the scene today. From honking R&B sax workouts to gutbucket blues, wild rockers to deep ballads, soul sax preaching to swing dance classics.
Having joined Johnny Hoy and the Bluefish at our opening dance on May 20, Sax flew off to the Mönsterås Blues and Roots Festival in Sweden this past weekend playing as a headliner act for the festival. Back from Sweden, Gordon is rejoining the “Dogs” this Sat. He is one of the original members of The Love Dogs and this promises to be quite a reunion.
The Midcoast Dance Club has had the pleasure of introducing The Love Dogs to the state of Maine in 1994. Since then they have released 4 CDs with their most recent being LIVE and on FIRE. The band captures the spirit that spawned Jump music with time-honored New Orleans Jazz, and early Rock and Roll.
“Steamy R+B from great players with an unabashed love for Rhythm.”
-Boston Globe
What makes this band special is the way they play together as a unit like fingers on a hand. The unit is stronger that the individual parts. It’s impossible not to notice the high level of fun energy and high-quality musicianship in this band, as they create their brand of “Tribal Love Vibe”. Playing primarily original music, it’s a blend of heavy retro-swing with generous amounts of jump-blues and jive. The Love Dogs and Sax Gordon will wrap up our dance series with a wild and memorable night of dancing at the Blue Goose.
“Even though the music could make Leonardo’s David dance, it’s the songwriting that separates these Dogs from the rest of the pack.”
-THE NEW YORK POST
All-Age, Chem Free – Time: 8:30 PM – 12 AM – $20 at the door, $10 for under 12
Info: 207-322-5651 or VISIT fb.me/MidCoastDanceClub, LIKE, AND SHARE.
Thank you!
