That Little Town Rocks “Rights of Summer Dance Weekend”; Part-I Fri June 2nd

Friday, June 2, 2017 8:30 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.
Location: Blue Goose Center, 1184 Atlantic Hwy, Northport, Maine
For more information: 207-322-5651; fb.me/MidCoastDanceClub
The Mid Coast Dance Club will be hosting the first of two dance parties, to be held this weekend, at the Blue Goose Dance Hall on Rt. 1, in Northport, ME. Featuring, Sugar Ray Norcia and the Bluetones with special guest, “Sax Gordon”.
Sugar Ray and the Bluetones have been playing their brand of Blues for nearly 40 years. With their latest CD, Seeing is Believing, the band and its individual artist have accumulated 26 Blues Music Award nominations and 7 Grammy nominations throughout their careers.
Sax Gordon is no stranger to Sugar Ray and the Bluetones. He has toured with the group in Sugar Ray and his All Star Blues Band and with Roomful of Blues and made many appearances on their recordings.
Harmonica player, lyricist, and singer, Sugar Ray Norcia have been the driving force behind the Bluetones, since their inception in the late 70s. Band members Anthony Geraci (keyboards), Michael “Mudcat” Ward (Bass), Neil Goavin (Drums), have been the main components of the band from the beginning. Ronnie Earl was the original Bluetones guitarist and the position was most recently filled by Monster Mike Welsh. Each of the original band members has recorded and appeared on over 50 albums apiece, a prolific achievement in modern day Rhythm and Blues.
Sugar Rays’ career includes a 7-year stint fronting Roomful of Blues in the 90’s and numerous recordings including his 1998 CD, Sweet & Swinging, a collection of old swing/blues classics. In 2010 he recorded a little-known tribute CD of 13 Bob Wills tunes, music by the King of Western Swing.
From Chicago to Jump Blues; Ballads to Western Swing, this band will have something to offer everyone and keep you dancing on one of Maine’s best dance floors all night.
All-Age, Chem Free – Time: 8:30 PM – 12 AM – $20 at the door, $10 for under 12
Info: 207-322-5651 or VISIT fb.me/MidCoastDanceClub, LIKE, AND SHARE.
Thank you!
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →