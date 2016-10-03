Terror and the Impulse to Destroy: A four-part class

Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2016 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2016 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2016 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Location: Maine Jung Center, 183 Park Row, Brunswick, Maine (ME) For more information: 201-729-0300; mainejungcenter.org

Four meetings: (Tuesdays) October 11, 25 and November 15, 29, 6:30-8:30PM

Story continues below advertisement.

From the perspective of Jungian psychology, archetypes and complexes are core features of one’s basic make-up. Jung says that Archetypes play a vital role in one’s psychic economy because they reflect certain instinctive impulses of the primitive psyche; the real but invisible roots of consciousness. Complexes, though they never ‘go away’, can be managed if we learn to understand them.

We in the West have developed a rational mindset which helps us mitigate our complexes, yet we are shocked that our rational way of thinking has created so much resistance and antipathy from other cultures toward Western worldview. The tension of the opposites between the material world and the world of spirit/religion has magnified our complexes. In some ways, in the US, we are more ‘complexed’ than prior to 9/11.

How do we find the via regia as we juggle our own quest as a culture with those of other, very different worldviews? Join us in a discussion of Jung’s core principles of Archetype and Complex as we also shed light on the predicament in which we in the West are caught at this time.

Thankful Butler, MA, is a therapist and graduate of Pacifica Graduate Institute. She has a long-standing interest in dreams, fairy-tales, myth, and the writings of C.G. Jung. She has kept a dream journal for over thirty-five years. In recent years, she has been considering what has been triggered in the underbelly of the collective American psyche that we have generated incredible violence against each other. To help offset this calamitous world condition, she is an active member of the Maine Jung Center Board, and spends time tending her garden in South Portland.

Christos Gianopoulos, MA, MPA, teaches philosophy at the University of Maine and at Southern Maine Community College in Brunswick. He has taught many courses on the History of World Religions, as well as courses on the History of Islam and the Middle East.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →