Ten cent book sale

By nancy grant
Posted June 22, 2017, at 7:59 a.m.

Friday, June 23, 2017 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday, June 24, 2017 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Location: Thompson Free Public Library, 186 East Main, Dover-Foxcroft, Maine

For more information: 207-564-3350; thompson.lib.me.us/

The Dover-Foxcroft Library is having a “2017 Whoopie” ten cent book sale. Hours for the sale are: Friday, June 23, 9:00am to 5:00pm and

Saturday, June 24, 9:00am to 1:00pm. Proceeds from this sale are for children’s programing. Included in the sale are weeded and donated

paperbacks and hardcovers, teen and children’s books, videos and puzzles. The ten cent book sale is in the Thompson Free Library meeting room,

186 East Main Street, Dover-Foxcroft. Call 564-3350 for more information.

