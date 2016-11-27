The Dover-Foxcroft Hometown Holiday Celebration includes a ten cent book sale. Hours for the sale are: Friday, Dec 2, 12:00pm -­ 5:00pm and Saturday, Dec 3, 9:00am – 12:00pm. Proceeds from this sale are for children’s programing. Included in the sale are weeded and donated paperbacks and hardcovers, science fiction and fantasy, mysteries, some craft type books, several encyclopedia type sets, children’s books, and puzzles. The ten cent book sale is in the Thompson Free Library meeting room, 186 East Main Street, Dover-Foxcroft. Call 564-3350 for more information.

