Ten Bucks Theatre to present ‘Shakespeare under the Stars: The Merry Wives of Windsor’

Thursday, July 20, 2017 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Friday, July 21, 2017 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Saturday, July 22, 2017 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Sunday, July 23, 2017 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Thursday, July 27, 2017 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Friday, July 28, 2017 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Sunday, July 30, 2017 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Location: Indian Trail Park, Indian Trail LN, Brewer, Maine
For more information: 207 884-1030; tenbuckstheatre.org
Ten Bucks Theatre Company is pleased to announce this year’s selection for our annual Shakespeare Under the Stars event: “The Merry Wives of Windsor.”
Sir John Falstaff is up to his usual tricks. Justice Shallow and his cousin, Slender, complain to Sir Hugh Evans that Falstaff has swindled them. Evans suggests they forget their grievances and that Slender court Anne Page, Master Page’s daughter. The unrepentant Falstaff arrives on the scene, admitting to the swindle. Later, he decides to generate some income for himself. Convinced that both women are enamored of him, he writes identical love letters to Mistress Page and Mistress Ford, intending to gain access to their husbands’ wealth.
This is one of the great comic plays by William Shakespeare. The themes of the play include love and marriage, jealousy and revenge, class and wealth. Sir John Falstaff first deceives the wives. The wives in turn then deceive Falstaff. Falstaff gets into trouble because he is insincere, pretending to be in love when all he is really interested in is money. The ladies turn the tables on Falstaff, and he gets his just desserts in the end. Falstaff is one of the most popular of all the characters devised by William Shakespeare.
Directed by Julie Arnold Lisnet
The Merry Wives of Windsor runs Thursdays through Saturdays July 20, 21, 22, 27 and 28** at 6PM and Sundays July 23 and 30 at 4PM in beautiful Indian Trail Park in Brewer.
**Note: There will be no show Saturday July 29
The show will have encore performances at historic Fort Knox in Bucksport Thursday through Sunday August 3, 4, 5 and 7. All shows in the Ft. are at 6PM.
All tickets are $10.00 and Indian Trail Park shows can be paid for:
Online with a credit card at http://tbtmerrywives.bpt.me/
or
On site with cash or checks only. The box office opens 1 hour prior to show times
Call 884-1030 for information. http://www.tenbuckstheatre.org/
For tickets to the Ft. Knox shows call 207 469-6553 or email fofk1@aol.com FMI: http://fortknox.maineguide.com/
Bring blankets, folding chairs and a picnic and enjoy
Shakespeare Under the Stars!
Cast:
Falstaff: Ben Layman
Master Ford: Ron Lisnet
Master Page: Gregory McElvaine
Mistress Ford: Deb Elz Hammond
Mistress Page: Aimee Gerow
Mistress Quickly: Jennifer Snow
Sir Hugh Evans: Ryan George Collins
Dr. Caius: Nathan Roach
Justice Shallow: Garrett Fitzgerald
Slender: Nathan Reeves
Hostess of the Garter: Moira Beale
Anne Page: Natalie Lisnet
Fenton: Reed Davis
Pistol: Andrea Herson Littlefield
Nym: Deanna Rice
Bardolf/William Page: Brittney McElvaine
Simple: Erin Fitzgerald
Rugby: Alex Kearns
Robin: Sydney MacDonald
