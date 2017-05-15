Ten Bucks Theatre Play Readings

Friday, May 26, 2017 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 27, 2017 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Location: Black Box Theatre, RM 224, Class of 1944 Hall, Univ. of ME, Orono, ME
For more information: 207 884-1030; tenbuckstheatre.org
Ten Bucks Theatre Company is spending a weekend with Macbeth; Shakespeare’s classic tale of murder, magic and mayhem. On Friday, May 26 at 7pm, the company will present a staged reading of The Bards’ infamous “cursed” text. The following evening, Saturday, May 27th, the company will present a reading of Something Wicked, a modern interpretation of Macbeth. Something Wicked is a brand new play written by Maine native and successful New York based actor, Kristen Seavey.
Both performances will take place at The Black Box Theatre, Class of 1944 Hall (Second Floor), rm 224 on the University of Maine campus. Admission is by donation at the door. Come join us for an evening of classic theatre as well as something fresh, Something Wicked.
AND COMING SOON!!! TBT’s full production of SHAKESPEARE UNDER THE STARS: The Merry Wives of Windsor!!
Performance dates: July 20-23, 27-30 at Indian Trail Park in Brewer, and August 3-6 at Fort Knox in Prospect.
More information will be posted, soon!
To contact Ten Bucks Theatre call 207 884 – 1030 or visit our website at http://www.tenbuckstheatre.org/
