TEMPO Concert: Mussorgsky- Pictures at an Exhibition

By Robin Jones
Posted May 09, 2017, at 12:35 p.m.

Saturday, June 3, 2017 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: The Grand, 165 Main Street, Ellsworth, Maine

For more information: 207-667-9500; grandonline.org/

The Grand continues its all-ages performing arts offerings in June when The Eastern Maine Pops Orchestra for Youth (TEMPO) presents a concert sure to match the vibrant colors of a Maine summer’s day, live on the Stanley Subaru Stage on Saturday, June 3rd at 6 pm! TEMPO will be performing Modest Mussorgsky’s Pictures at an Exhibition with live artists! The orchestra has incredible musical and artistic talent lined up to be featured in this unique event. Hear the music of Modest Moussorgsky performed by the TEMPO musicians while distinguished artists bring the music to life on canvas. Experience this reworking of the familiar Romantic Period piece when sight and sound unite! Audience members will have the opportunity to purchase original artwork after the concert while helping a charity. Tickets for this event are $12 for Adults, $7 for Youth (12&under) and are General Admission. For more information on this or other Grand events, please call the box office at 207-667-9500 or visit The Grand website at www.grandonline.org or follow us on Facebook.

