Temperance, Prohibition, and the Rum Riot

By Diane Brakeley
Posted May 06, 2017, at 10:29 a.m.

Friday, June 2, 2017 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 3, 2017 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Sunday, June 4, 2017 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Location: Eastern Cemetery, 224 Congress Street, Portland, Maine

For more information: spiritsalive.org

This interactive play sponsored by Spirits Alive at Eastern Cemetery, will feature actors portraying those who were alive in the era of the Triangle Trade, temperance and prohibition, Neal Dow, and the Rum Riot. The audience will have a chance to participate in the events staged whether singing or humming along to a temperance tune or tossing down imaginary ladles of rum. The walk down Funeral Lane will take about 30-40 minutes and will start at the main gate of Eastern Cemetery. The ground is a little uneven, and you might want to wear layers as you never know what a summer night is like on that breezy hill.

There will be two performances each day – one at 5:30pm and another at 6:30pm.

A $5 donation is suggested to benefit Spirits Alive at Eastern Cemetery.

