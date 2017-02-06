Temp to Perm: Public Art Conference

By Bonnie Norlander
Posted Feb. 06, 2017, at 10:26 a.m.

Saturday, June 3, 2017 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: Maine College of Art, 522 Congress St., Portland, Maine

For more information: (207) 619-2785 ; temptoperm.me/

Temp to Perm is a one-day ticketed Public Arts Conference that will function as a platform to investigate the spectrum of Contemporary Public Art.

Artists and Organizers in attendance will also expand their understanding of Public Art in Maine through the demystifying of local opportunities specific to the field. This event will encourage those interested in Public Art toward increased collaboration of ideas and resources.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

Previous story:
«
Next story:
»
  1. Bill O’Reilly told Trump that Putin is a killer. His reply: ‘You think our country is so innocent?’Bill O’Reilly told Trump that Putin is a killer. His reply: ‘You think our country is so innocent?’
  2. ‘Wood bank’ grows as Waldo County residents struggle to stay warm‘Wood bank’ grows as Waldo County residents struggle to stay warm
  3. Maine man faces marijuana charges in Massachusetts
  4. Trump supporters gather in Portland to support travel ban
  5. Flying saucers! Castro! Porn! Now you can read the CIA’s once-secret stash onlineFlying saucers! Castro! Porn! Now you can read the CIA’s once-secret stash online

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs