Temp to Perm: Public Art Conference

Saturday, June 3, 2017 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: Maine College of Art, 522 Congress St., Portland, Maine For more information: (207) 619-2785 ; temptoperm.me/

Temp to Perm is a one-day ticketed Public Arts Conference that will function as a platform to investigate the spectrum of Contemporary Public Art.

Artists and Organizers in attendance will also expand their understanding of Public Art in Maine through the demystifying of local opportunities specific to the field. This event will encourage those interested in Public Art toward increased collaboration of ideas and resources.

