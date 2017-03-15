Telling Your Own Story 6-week Artist Series

By Artascope at bec
Posted March 15, 2017, at 1 p.m.

Wednesday, March 29, 2017 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: Artascope at bec, 48 Railroad Square, Yarmouth, ME

For more information: 207-847-4060; eventbrite.com/e/telling-your-own-story-6-week-artist-series-tickets-32357736862

Starts March 29th in Yarmouth (Wednesdays, from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. for 6 weeks)

Have you ever wanted to write your personal story? It’s much easier than you imagine.

Guided Autobiography (GAB) is an ideal way to put life events into perspective. It’s self-discovery. It’s gaining a greater appreciation of your life. It’s a powerful catalyst for improved self-confidence and communication. In this 6-week series, you’ll be led through themes and priming questions to evoke memories of known and/or forgotten events. Weekly, everyone writes a two-page story, brings it to class, and reads it to a small group of classmates. GAB writers often report new energy, decreased anxiety, and a feeling of connectedness and friendship. And please note: writing tips are offered, but it’s not a creative writing class—it’s about revisiting and responding to episodes in your life.

Fee: $195 for 6 weeks. Since this is an ongoing class, drop-in attendance is not available. Please call Katie at 595-2997 for more information.

Note: You’ll write according to however you feel comfortable, so please bring (for example) a notebook and pen/pencil, tablet, or laptop. Please call Katie at 595-2997 for more information.

About the instructor:

Katie Murphy of Univoice History is a personal historian, helping clients record and preserve family stories and histories. She trained as a GAB instructor with the Birren Center for Autobigraphical Studies.

