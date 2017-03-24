Teenage Thespians Trod the Boards, Brought Back Awards

Playing to a full house at Eastport Arts Center, Shead’s Mixed Nuts Drama Club and the Washington Academy Players kept their audience laughing with a special show of one-acts on March 9. The following day, both drama clubs headed to Mount Desert Island High School to mount their shows at the district festival. With wacky plots ranging from superheroes being interviewed in a sanitarium to a mashup of thugs, teenage love and marital bliss, the two shows were very well received in competition; of the five competing schools in overall ranking Shead came in third place and W.A. in fourth place (Host school MDI took the top slot, Deer Isle/Stonington took second, and Sumner came in fifth).

Shead’s Sarah Bartlett and Carroll Francis Jr. both received “All-Festival Cast” awards; Bartlett for her role as superhero ‘Mental,’ and Francis for his portrayal of ‘Speed Freak.’ Caryn Vinson, Shead’s drama director enthused, “It’s the highest individual award!” In addition, four of the Mixed Nuts competed in the Tech Olympics, placing 4th overall. Additional Shead cast members were Audrey Bradbury, Sean Maher, Kaylie Robertson and Halle Sullivan.

The Washington Academy Players took the ‘Golden Wrench’ as winners of the Tech Olympics. In addition, “All-Festival Cast” awards were given to Amber Sprague for her role as Barry and Spencer King for his role as Lola’s Mom. The WA club’s director, James Ausprey, lauded these students: “this attests to their talent as actors since they both played a character with a gender different from their own.” Additional WA actors included Sage Bagley, Ryan Conley, Rosemary Corkins, Maggie Hood, Rachel Maker, Rowan Michaud, Lili Morgan, Violet Morgan-Vigil, Devyn Seeley, Ian Squire, Kate Somes, Karli Williams and Jude Zanoni. Of the experience of performing back to back at their home schools, in Eastport, and finishing at the festival, Ausprey said, “Overall, my students ate up the weekend, learned a lot, collaborated really well, and added to their “toolbox” of growth. Some are teasing for a spring play!”

Sarah Bartlett commented that the chance to have the EAC performance, as well as the Shead show, before festival competition was a help. One aspect of this preparation was the performers’ timing: the festival places a strict time limit on the task of setting up, presenting the show and striking the set, with disqualification as the penalty for going over time. Bartlett also appreciated the extra exposure. “Every time we performed, it got easier. Because we were able to perform twice, in places we knew with people who supported us, it was easier to perform at MDI, where we didn’t know the crowd or the stage very well.” A 9th grader enjoying her first year at Shead, Bartlett said, “I can’t wait to go back again next year.”

Proceeds from the One Act Review at Eastport Arts Center were divided between the two drama clubs to aid in future productions. For more information about Eastport Arts Center, Where Creativity and Community Meet, please visit www.eastportartscenter.org.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →