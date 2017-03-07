TEEN Science Cafe–Where There’s Smoke, There’s Incomplete Combustion: The Science of Fires and How to Fight Them

By soshorepoet
Posted March 07, 2017, at 4:41 p.m.

Saturday, June 3, 2017 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Location: Maine Forest Service, 317 Whitneyville Rd, Jonesboro, ME

For more information: 207-255-4917; axiom.coursestorm.com/course/teen-science-cafe-where-there-s-smoke-there-s-incomplete-combustion-the-science-of-fires-and-how-to-fight-them

Continuing on the First Responders/Emergency Management themes we began to explore at the Zombie Apocalypse, Jeff Currier of the Maine Forest Service will lead us on an interactive tour of the Jonesboro Forest Station.

Jeff Currier of the Maine Forest Service

Teen Science Cafe: Saturday, June 3

Location: Meet at the Maine Forest Service Office

317 Whitneyville Rd, Jonesboro, ME 04648

Registration begins at 11:45am followed by lunch. Presentation and activity with Jeff Currier. Meet at the Forest Service Office in Jonesboro.

For more information, contact Axiom Education & Training Center 207-255-4917 or email classes@connectwithaxiom.com.

Saturday, June 3rd from 11:30 am – 2:30 pm

