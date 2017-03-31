Teen Science Cafe–Staying Connected in an Emergency

Saturday, April 8, 2017 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Location: University of Maine Cooperative Extension Machias, 28 Center St, Machias, Maine
For more information: 207-255-4917; axiom.coursestorm.com/course/teen-science-cafe-staying-connected-how-to-get-the-word-out-by-apps-radio-and-other-communications-in-an-emergency
How do First Responders keep in touch in an emergency? How do you make sure you have enough fire fighters on the front lines of big fire? Who is in charge and who let’s the public know what’s going on?
Continuing on the First Responders/Emergency Management themes we began to explore at the Zombie Apocalypse, Daisy Mueller of Maine Emergency Management (MEMA) will lead us through the necessity of communications in First Responders and emergency management.
Daisy Mueller, Maine Emergency Management (MEMA)
Registration begins at 11:45am followed by lunch. Presentation and activity with Daisy Mueller.
This activity is geared to youth in 8-12 grades.
FREE! FREE LUNCH!
For more information, contact Axiom Education & Training Center 207-255-4917 or email classes@connectwithaxiom.com.
