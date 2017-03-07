Saturday, April 1, 2017 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Location: University of Maine Machias, 116 O'Brien Ave, Machias, ME For more information: 207-255-4917; axiom.coursestorm.com/course/teen-science-cafe-staying-connected-how-to-get-the-word-out-by-apps-radio-and-other-communications-in-an-emergency

How do First Responders keep in touch in an emergency? How do you make sure you have enough fire fighters on the front lines of big fire? Who is in charge and who let’s the public know what’s going on?

Continuing on the First Responders/Emergency Management themes we began to explore at the Zombie Apocalypse, Lisa Leahy of FirstNetME and Ryan Maker, HAM Radio Operator will lead us through the necessity of communications in First Responders and emergency management.

Ryan Maker, HAM Radio Operator

Lisa Leahy, FirstNetME

University of Maine Machias, 116 O’Brien Ave, Machias, ME

Registration begins at 11:45am followed by lunch. Presentation and activity with Lisa Leahy and Ryan Maker will be in the Science Building Room 101.

For more information, contact Axiom Education & Training Center 207-255-4917 or email classes@connectwithaxiom.com.

