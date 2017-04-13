Teen Movie Nights at the Waterville Public Library

Thursday, May 4, 2017 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Thursday, May 11, 2017 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Thursday, May 18, 2017 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Thursday, May 25, 2017 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Location: Waterville Public Library, 73 Elm St., Waterville, Maine
For more information: (207) 872-5433; watervillelibrary.org/events/index.php?department=teens#sectionMay
Join us in the Waterville Public Library’s teen room at 4pm every Thursday for a screening of a popular movie!
To discover which movie we'll be showing each week, please call (207) 872-5433, or visit us at: http://www.watervillelibrary.org/events/index.php?department=teens#sectionMay
These events are free, and open to attendees under the age of 18.
Light refreshments will be provided.
For more information, please call (207) 872-5433, or email staylor@watervillelibrary.org.
