Teen Movie Nights at the Waterville Public Library

By Sarah Taylor
Posted April 13, 2017, at 12:43 p.m.

Thursday, May 4, 2017 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Thursday, May 11, 2017 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Thursday, May 18, 2017 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Thursday, May 25, 2017 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: Waterville Public Library, 73 Elm St., Waterville, Maine

For more information: (207) 872-5433; watervillelibrary.org/events/index.php?department=teens#sectionMay

Join us in the Waterville Public Library’s teen room at 4pm every Thursday for a screening of a popular movie! 

The dates for May are:

5/04/17

5/11/17

5/18/17

5/25/17

To discover which movie we’ll be showing each week, please call (207) 872-5433, or visit us at: http://www.watervillelibrary.org/events/index.php?department=teens#sectionMay

These events are free, and open to attendees under the age of 18. 

Light refreshments will be provided.

For more information, please call (207) 872-5433, or email staylor@watervillelibrary.org.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. University of Maine at Augusta president resigns unexpectedlyUniversity of Maine at Augusta president resigns unexpectedly
  2. Dog pardoned by LePage gets 11th hour reprieve from kill orderDog pardoned by LePage gets 11th hour reprieve from kill order
  3. Inspired by Bernie Sanders, Phish drummer runs for local office in LincolnvilleInspired by Bernie Sanders, Phish drummer runs for local office in Lincolnville
  4. Auction of historic lobster wharf could change life on this Maine islandAuction of historic lobster wharf could change life on this Maine island
  5. Harpswell teen reported missingHarpswell teen reported missing

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs