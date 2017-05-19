Teen Movie Night at the Waterville Public Library

By Sarah Taylor
Posted May 19, 2017, at 1:04 p.m.

Thursday, June 1, 2017 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Thursday, June 8, 2017 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Thursday, June 15, 2017 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Thursday, June 22, 2017 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Thursday, June 29, 2017 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: Waterville Public Library, 73 Elm St, Waterville, ME

For more information: (207) 872-5433; watervillelibrary.org/events/index.php?department=teens#sectionJune

Join us in the Teen Room at the Waterville Public Library at 4pm every Thursday

for a screening of a popular movie!

To discover the movie’s identity, please call (207) 872-5433, or visit our website:http://www.watervillelibrary.org/events/index.php?department=teens#sectionJune

These events are free, and open to attendees under the age of 18.

Light refreshments will be provided.

