Teen Movie Night at the Waterville Public Library

Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Location: Waterville Public Library, 73 Elm St, Waterville, Maine
For more information: (207) 872-5433; watervillelibrary.org/events/index.php?department=teens
Join us in the Teen Room at the Waterville Public Library at 4pm every Thursday
for a screening of a popular movie!
To discover the movie’s identity, please call (207) 872-5433, or visit our website:http://www.watervillelibrary.org/events/index.php?department=teens
These events are free, and open to attendees ages 11-18.
Light refreshments will be provided.
