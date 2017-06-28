Teen Movie Night at the Waterville Public Library

By Sarah Taylor
Posted June 28, 2017, at 11:59 a.m.

Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: Waterville Public Library, 73 Elm St, Waterville, Maine

For more information: (207) 872-5433; watervillelibrary.org/events/index.php?department=teens

Join us in the Teen Room at the Waterville Public Library at 4pm every Thursday

for a screening of a popular movie!

To discover the movie’s identity, please call (207) 872-5433, or visit our website:http://www.watervillelibrary.org/events/index.php?department=teens

These events are free, and open to attendees ages 11-18.

Light refreshments will be provided.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Sea level rise isn’t just happening, it’s getting fasterSea level rise isn’t just happening, it’s getting faster
  2. Father, son on fishing trip haul rifle from Augusta riverFather, son on fishing trip haul rifle from Augusta river
  3. The Penobscot County Jail is trying something new to fight the opioid crisisThe Penobscot County Jail is trying something new to fight the opioid crisis
  4. Trooper slightly injured forcing wrong-way driver off Maine TurnpikeTrooper slightly injured forcing wrong-way driver off Maine Turnpike
  5. Maine Senate votes to scrap ranked-choice election systemMaine Senate votes to scrap ranked-choice election system

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs