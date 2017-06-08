Teen Movie Night at the Waterville Public Library

Thursday, July 6, 2017 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Thursday, July 13, 2017 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Thursday, July 20, 2017 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Thursday, July 27, 2017 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Location: Waterville Public Library, 73 Elm St, Waterville, Maine
For more information: (207) 872-5433; watervillelibrary.org/events/index.php?department=teens
Join us in the Teen Room at the Waterville Public Library at 4pm every Thursday
for a screening of a popular movie!
To discover the movie’s identity, please call (207) 872-5433, or visit our website:http://www.watervillelibrary.org/events/index.php?department=teens
These events are free, and open to attendees under the age of 18.
Light refreshments will be provided.
