Teen Movie Night at the Waterville Public Library

By Sarah Taylor
Posted June 08, 2017, at 5:08 p.m.

Thursday, July 6, 2017 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Thursday, July 13, 2017 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Thursday, July 20, 2017 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Thursday, July 27, 2017 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: Waterville Public Library, 73 Elm St, Waterville, Maine

For more information: (207) 872-5433; watervillelibrary.org/events/index.php?department=teens

Join us in the Teen Room at the Waterville Public Library at 4pm every Thursday

for a screening of a popular movie!

To discover the movie’s identity, please call (207) 872-5433, or visit our website:http://www.watervillelibrary.org/events/index.php?department=teens

These events are free, and open to attendees under the age of 18.

Light refreshments will be provided.

