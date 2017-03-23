Teen Movie Night: April, Week 4

By Sarah Taylor
Posted March 23, 2017, at 6:24 p.m.

Thursday, April 27, 2017 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: Waterville Public Library, 73 Elm St., Waterville, Maine

For more information: (207) 872-5433; watervillelibrary.org/events/view-event.php?id=5822

“Sebastian (Ryan Gosling) and Mia (Emma Stone) are drawn together by their common desire to do what they love. But as success mounts they are faced with decisions that begin to fray the fragile fabric of their love affair, and the dreams they worked so hard to maintain in each other threaten to rip them apart.”

Join us in the Teen Room at 4pm every Thursday

for a screening of a popular movie!

To discover the movie’s true identity, please call (207) 872-5433, or visit our website: http://www.watervillelibrary.org/events/view-event.php?id=5822

These events are free, and open to attendees under the age of 18.

Light refreshments will be provided.

