Teen Movie Night: April, Week 3

By Sarah Taylor
Posted March 23, 2017, at 6:22 p.m.

Thursday, April 20, 2017 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: Waterville Public Library, 73 Elm St., Waterville, Maine

For more information: (207) 872-5433; watervillelibrary.org/events/view-event.php?id=5821

“On a routine journey through space to a new home, two passengers, sleeping in suspended animation, are awakened 90 years too early when their ship malfunctions. As Jim and Aurora face living the rest of their lives on board, with every luxury they could ever ask for, they begin to fall for each other, unable to deny their intense attraction until they discover the ship is in grave danger. With the lives of 5,000 sleeping passengers at stake, only Jim and Aurora can save them all.”

Join us in the Teen Room at 4pm every Thursday

for a screening of a popular movie!

To discover the movie’s true identity, please call (207) 872-5433, or visit our website: http://www.watervillelibrary.org/events/view-event.php?id=5821

These events are free, and open to attendees under the age of 18.

Light refreshments will be provided.

