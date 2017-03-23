Teen Movie Night: April, Week 1

Thursday, April 6, 2017 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Location: Waterville Public Library, 73 Elm St., Waterville, Maine
For more information: (207) 872-5433; watervillelibrary.org/events/view-event.php?id=5819
“Former scientist Galen Erso lives on a farm with his wife and young daughter Jyn. His peaceful existence comes crashing down when the evil Orson Krennic takes him away from his beloved family. Many years later, Galen is now the Empire’s lead engineer for the most powerful weapon in the galaxy, the Death Star. Knowing that her father holds the key to its destruction, a vengeful Jyn joins forces with a spy and other resistance fighters to steal the space station’s plans for the Rebel Alliance.”
Join us in the Teen Room at 4pm every Thursday
for a screening of a popular movie!
To discover the movie’s true identity, please call (207) 872-5433, or visit our website: http://www.watervillelibrary.org/events/view-event.php?id=5819
These events are free, and open to attendees under the age of 18.
Light refreshments will be provided.
