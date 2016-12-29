Teen Movie Night

Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: Waterville Public Library, 73 Elm St., Waterville, ME For more information: (27) 872-5433; watervillelibrary.org/events/index.php?department=teens#sectionJanuary

Join us in the Teen Room at 4pm every Thursday

for a screening of a popular movie!

The movie changes every week.

Please visit our website, or call (207 ) 872-5433,

to discover which movie we’ll be showing!

These events are free,

and open to attendees under the age of 18.

Light refreshments will be provided.

