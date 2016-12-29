Teen Movie Night

Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Location: Waterville Public Library, 73 Elm St., Waterville, ME
For more information: (27) 872-5433; watervillelibrary.org/events/index.php?department=teens#sectionJanuary
Join us in the Teen Room at 4pm every Thursday
for a screening of a popular movie!
The movie changes every week.
Please visit our website, or call (207 ) 872-5433,
to discover which movie we’ll be showing!
http://www.watervillelibrary.org/events/index.php?department=teens#sectionJanuary
These events are free,
and open to attendees under the age of 18.
Light refreshments will be provided.
