Teen Maker Monday: Corner Bookmarks

By Sarah Taylor
Posted July 05, 2017, at 1:40 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 25, 2017 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Waterville Public Library, 73 Elm Street, Waterville, Maine

For more information: (207) 872-5433; watervillelibrary.org/events/view-event.php?id=6015

Join us in the Teen Room at the Waterville Public Library and make something amazing! Every Monday at 3pm we’ll be creating something new. We provide the supplies, you bring the creativity!

On Monday, September 25th, come learn how to create custom corner bookmarks!

This program is free, and open to attendees ages 11-18. For more information, please call (207) 872-5433,

or email staylor@watervillelibrary.org

