Teen Maker Monday: Bowtruckles

Monday, Sept. 18, 2017 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Location: Waterville Public Library, 73 Elm St, Waterville, Maine
For more information: (207) 872-5433; watervillelibrary.org/events/view-event.php?id=6017
Join us in the Teen Room at the Waterville Public Library and make something amazing! Every Monday at 3pm we’ll be creating something new. We provide the supplies, you bring the creativity!
Visit the Teen Room on Monday, September 18th at 3pm and learn how to make your own Harry Potter-inspired Bowtruckles!
This program is free, and open to attendees ages 11-18. For more information, please call (207) 872-5433, or email staylor@watervillelibrary.org
