Teen Game Night

By Sarah Taylor
Posted Dec. 29, 2016, at 3:27 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 16, 2017 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: Waterville Public Library, 73 Elm St., Waterville, ME

For more information: (207) 872-5433; watervillelibrary.org/events/view-event.php?id=5567

Starting January 16th, join us in the Teen Room every Monday from 4-6pm for Game Night!

There will be board games available,

as well as games for the library’s Wii and PS3!

This program is free,

and open to attendees under the age of 18.

Light refreshments will be provided.

For more information, please call (207) 872-5433,

or email staylor@watervillelibrary.org

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

SEE COMMENTS →

Previous story:
«
Next story:
»
  1. In four hours Tuesday, five heroin overdoses in Presque IsleIn four hours Tuesday, five heroin overdoses in Presque Isle
  2. Man who survived 69,000 volts of electricity pleads guilty to downloading child pornMan who survived 69,000 volts of electricity pleads guilty to downloading child porn
  3. Less snow, more rain for Bangor in this winter’s first nor’easterLess snow, more rain for Bangor in this winter’s first nor’easter
  4. Nor’Easter to bring heavy snow, wind to Maine ThursdayNor’Easter to bring heavy snow, wind to Maine Thursday
  5. Police: Woman stole, crashed SUV of Marine who stopped to help her

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs

Top Stories

Similar Articles

More in Living