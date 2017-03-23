Teen Game Night

Monday, April 3, 2017 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Monday, April 10, 2017 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Monday, April 24, 2017 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Location: Waterville Public Library, 73 Elm St., Waterville, Maine
For more information: (207) 872-5433; watervillelibrary.org/events/index.php#sectionApril
Join us in the Teen Room every Monday from 4-6pm for Game Night!
There will be board games available, as well as games for thelibrary’s Wii and PS3!
This program is free, and open to attendees under the age of 18.
Light refreshments will be provided.
For more information, please call (207) 872-5433,
or email staylor@watervillelibrary.org
