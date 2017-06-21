Teen Engineering Mystery Bags

Thursday, July 27, 2017 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Location: Winslow Public Library, 136 Halifax Street, Winslow, ME
For more information: 2078721978; winslow-me.gov/departments/library
Join us for an afternoon of challenges. We’ll give you a mystery bag of items, and then either alone or in teams, work to complete a given challenge in a certain length of time. Prizes will be available to the winners of each challenge.
Teens are those going into grade 6 through those who have just graduated high school.
