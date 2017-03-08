Teen Anime Club: Ouran High School Host Club

Tuesday, March 14, 2017 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Waterville Public Library, 73 Elm St., Waterville, Maine For more information: (207) 872-5433; watervillelibrary.org/events/view-event.php?id=5776

Come join us at the Waterville Public Library for our bi-weekly anime club!

Already a fan or curious to know what it’s all about? Join us for old and new favorites, plus snacks and socializing.

This event is free and open to attendees under the age of 18.

For more information, please call

(207) 872-5433, or email staylor@watervillelibrary.org.

Ouran High School Host Club: “At the ultra prestigious Ouran High School, Haruhi Fujioka looks for a quiet place to read and walks into an unused music room, and accidentally stumbles across the notorious Ouran High School Host Club, a group of boys who entertain the girls of the school for profit. When Haruhi accidentally breaks an expensive vase belonging to the wacky Host Club, she is made to serve under them until her debt is paid off. Haruhi is soon made a Host, but in order to pay off what she owes, she must continue to allow the Host Club’s customers to believe she is a boy.”

