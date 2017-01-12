Teen Anime Club: Log Horizon

By Sarah Taylor
Posted Jan. 12, 2017, at 12:49 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Waterville Public Library, 73 Elm St., Waterville, ME

For more information: (207) 872-5433; watervillelibrary.org/events/view-event.php?id=5736

Come join us at the Waterville Public Library for our first bi-weekly anime club! Already a fan or curious to know what it’s all about? Join us for old and new favorites, plus snacks and socializing. For our first meeting, we’ll be watching the first two episodes of Log Horizon.

http://www.imdb.com/title/tt2942218/

This event is free, and open to attendees under the age of 18. For more information, please call (207) 872-5433, or email staylor@watervillelibrary.org.

