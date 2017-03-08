Teen Anime Club: Gintama

Tuesday, March 28, 2017 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Waterville Public Library, 73 Elm St., Waterville, Maine For more information: (207) 872-5433; watervillelibrary.org/events/view-event.php?id=5781

Come join us at the Waterville Public Library for our bi-weekly anime club!

Already a fan or curious to know what it’s all about? Join us for old and new favorites, plus snacks and socializing.

This event is free and open to attendees under the age of 18.

For more information, please call

(207) 872-5433, or email staylor@watervillelibrary.org.

Gintama: “The Amanto, aliens from outer space, have invaded Earth and taken over feudal Japan. As a result, a prohibition on swords has been established, and the samurai of Japan are treated with disregard as a consequence.

However one man, Gintoki Sakata, still possesses the heart of the samurai, although from his love of sweets and work as a yorozuya, one might not expect it. Accompanying him in his jack-of-all-trades line of work are Shinpachi Shimura, a boy with glasses and a strong heart, Kagura with her umbrella and seemingly bottomless stomach, as well as Sadaharu, their oversized pet dog. Of course, these odd jobs are not always simple, as they frequently have run-ins with the police, ragtag rebels, and assassins, oftentimes leading to humorous but unfortunate consequences.

Who said life as an errand boy was easy?”

