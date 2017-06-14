Teen Anime & Art Club: Sailor Moon Crystal

By Sarah Taylor
Posted June 14, 2017, at 2:38 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Waterville Public Library, 73 Elm St, Waterville, ME

For more information: (207) 872-5433; watervillelibrary.org/events/view-event.php?id=5910

Come join us at the Waterville Public Library for our bi-weekly anime and art club!

Already a fan or curious to know what it’s all about? Enjoy old and new favorites, plus snacks and socializing! Every week we’ll be screening a few episodes of a popular show!

This week’s show is Sailor Moon Crystal: “Based on Naoko Takeuchi’s legendary manga series, Sailor Moon Crystal retells the story of Sailor Moon as she searches for her fellow Sailor Guardians and the Legendary Silver Crystal to stop the dark forces of Queen Beryl.”

Art supplies and books will be available during the program for those who want to get creative while they watch!

This event is free and open to attendees ages 18 and under.

For more information, please call (207) 872-5433, or email staylor@watervillelibrary.org.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Maine Mall department store to close, offers severance to 55 employeesMaine Mall department store to close, offers severance to 55 employees
  2. President Trump has blocked Stephen King on TwitterPresident Trump has blocked Stephen King on Twitter
  3. Maine youth prison lays off nearly half its teachersMaine youth prison lays off nearly half its teachers
  4. LePage calls Legislature ‘the laziest bunch I have ever seen’LePage calls Legislature ‘the laziest bunch I have ever seen’
  5. LePage finance chief resigns as Maine budget fight ragesLePage finance chief resigns as Maine budget fight rages

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs