Teen Anime & Art Club: Sailor Moon Crystal

Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Location: Waterville Public Library, 73 Elm St, Waterville, ME
For more information: (207) 872-5433; watervillelibrary.org/events/view-event.php?id=5910
Come join us at the Waterville Public Library for our bi-weekly anime and art club!
Already a fan or curious to know what it’s all about? Enjoy old and new favorites, plus snacks and socializing! Every week we’ll be screening a few episodes of a popular show!
This week’s show is Sailor Moon Crystal: “Based on Naoko Takeuchi’s legendary manga series, Sailor Moon Crystal retells the story of Sailor Moon as she searches for her fellow Sailor Guardians and the Legendary Silver Crystal to stop the dark forces of Queen Beryl.”
Art supplies and books will be available during the program for those who want to get creative while they watch!
This event is free and open to attendees ages 18 and under.
For more information, please call (207) 872-5433, or email staylor@watervillelibrary.org.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →