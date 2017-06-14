Teen Anime & Art Club: Grimgar of Fantasy & Ash

By Sarah Taylor
Posted June 14, 2017, at 2:40 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Waterville Public Library, 73 Elm St, Waterville, Maine

For more information: (207) 872-5433; watervillelibrary.org/events/view-event.php?id=5911

Come join us at the Waterville Public Library for our bi-weekly anime and art club!

Already a fan or curious to know what it’s all about? Enjoy old and new favorites, plus snacks and socializing! Every week we’ll be screening a few episodes of a popular show!

This week’s show is Chi’s Sweet Home: “When Haruhiro awakens, he’s in the dark surrounded by people who have no memory of where they came from or how they got there. As the darkness fades, a fantastic new world called “Grimgar” appears before them and their adventure begins—but first, they’ll have to choose their guild, class, and special abilities.”

Art supplies and books will be available during the program for those who want to get creative while they watch!

This event is free and open to attendees ages 18 and under.

For more information, please call (207) 872-5433, or email staylor@watervillelibrary.org.

