Teen Anime & Art Club: Folktales from Japan

By Sarah Taylor
Posted July 05, 2017, at 2:51 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Waterville Public Library, 73 Elm St, Waterville, Maine

For more information: (207) 872-5433; watervillelibrary.org/events/view-event.php?id=6019

Come join us at the Waterville Public Library for our twice monthly Teen Anime and Art club!

Already a fan of anime, or curious to know what it’s all about? Enjoy old and new favorites, plus snacks and socializing! At every meeting we’ll be screening a few episodes of a popular show!

This week’s show is “Folktales from Japan”: “Like in any culture, Japanese kids grow up listening to the stories repeatedly told by their parents and grandparents. The boy born from a peach; the princess from the moon who is discovered inside a bamboo; the old man who can make a dead cherry tree blossom, etc. These short stories that teach kids to see both the dark and bright sides of life have passed traditional moral values from generation to generation.”

Art supplies and books will be available during the program for those who want to get creative while they watch!

This event is free and open to attendees ages 11-18.

For more information, please call (207) 872-5433, or email staylor@watervillelibrary.org.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Tiny Eastport hosts Maine’s biggest Fourth of July parade, Sens. Collins and KingTiny Eastport hosts Maine’s biggest Fourth of July parade, Sens. Collins and King
  2. Alleged drunk driver clocked at 91 mph in BiddefordAlleged drunk driver clocked at 91 mph in Biddeford
  3. Man dies in single-vehicle crash in Charleston
  4. Three killed, one injured in Madison shootings
  5. Report: July 4 police chase ends in Bangor

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs