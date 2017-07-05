Teen Anime & Art Club: Folktales from Japan

Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Location: Waterville Public Library, 73 Elm St, Waterville, Maine
For more information: (207) 872-5433; watervillelibrary.org/events/view-event.php?id=6019
Come join us at the Waterville Public Library for our twice monthly Teen Anime and Art club!
Already a fan of anime, or curious to know what it’s all about? Enjoy old and new favorites, plus snacks and socializing! At every meeting we’ll be screening a few episodes of a popular show!
This week’s show is “Folktales from Japan”: “Like in any culture, Japanese kids grow up listening to the stories repeatedly told by their parents and grandparents. The boy born from a peach; the princess from the moon who is discovered inside a bamboo; the old man who can make a dead cherry tree blossom, etc. These short stories that teach kids to see both the dark and bright sides of life have passed traditional moral values from generation to generation.”
Art supplies and books will be available during the program for those who want to get creative while they watch!
This event is free and open to attendees ages 11-18.
For more information, please call (207) 872-5433, or email staylor@watervillelibrary.org.
