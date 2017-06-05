Teen Anime & Art Club: Cute High Earth Defense Club Love!

Tuesday, July 25, 2017 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Location: Waterville Public Library, 73 Elm St, Waterville, Maine
For more information: (207) 872-5433; watervillelibrary.org/events/view-event.php?id=5908
Come join us at the Waterville Public Library for our bi-weekly anime and art club!
Already a fan or curious to know what it’s all about? Enjoy old and new favorites, plus snacks and socializing! Every week we’ll be screening a few episodes of a popular show!
This week’s show is Cute Earth High Defense Club Love!: “Why should girls get to have all the fun? These magical boys are here to save the world from the loveless… at least that’s what the pink wombat who gives them their magical powers wants them to do.”
Art supplies and books will be available during the program for those who want to get creative while they watch!
This event is free and open to attendees ages 18 and under.
For more information, please call (207) 872-5433, or email staylor@watervillelibrary.org.
