Teen Anime & Art Club: Chi’s Sweet Home

Tuesday, July 11, 2017 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Location: Waterville Public Library, 73 Elm St, Waterville, Maine
For more information: (207) 872-5433; watervillelibrary.org/events/view-event.php?id=5907
Come join us at the Waterville Public Library for our bi-weekly anime and art club!
Already a fan or curious to know what it’s all about? Enjoy old and new favorites, plus snacks and socializing! Every week we’ll be screening a few episodes of a popular show!
This week’s show is Chi’s Sweet Home: “One day, a small kitten named Chi is found by a young boy named Youhei and his mother. They bring her back to their house to live with them, but then decide to move to a new apartment to accommodate this new furry addition to the family. Chi, Youhei, and Youhei’s parents cherish their time together as they make new friends, good memories, and have fun times together.”
Art supplies and books will be available during the program for those who want to get creative while they watch!
This event is free and open to attendees ages 18 and under.
For more information, please call (207) 872-5433, or email staylor@watervillelibrary.org.
