Teen Anime & Art Club- Attack on Titan: Junior High

Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Location: Waterville Public Library, 73 Elm St, Waterville, Maine
For more information: (207) 872-5433; watervillelibrary.org/events/view-event.php?id=6018
Come join us at the Waterville Public Library for our twice monthly Teen Anime and Art Club!
Already a fan of anime, or curious to know what it’s all about? Enjoy old and new favorites, plus snacks and socializing! At every meeting we’ll be screening a few episodes of a popular show!
This week’s show is “Attack on Titan: Junior High”:
Your favorite characters from Attack on Titan are back in…junior high school? Adapted from the hit spinoff manga series—Attack on Titan: Junior High (written by Saki Nakagawa), this parody reimagines Eren, Mikasa, Armin, and other characters from the original manga as students and teachers at Titan Junior High School.
Art supplies and books will be available during the program for those who want to get creative while they watch!
This event is free and open to attendees ages 11-18.
For more information, please call (207) 872-5433, or email staylor@watervillelibrary.org.
