Technology Supports Patient Outcomes

Fort Kent ~ Considering the rural geography of Maine and Northern Maine Medical Center (NMMC) having the distinction of being the northernmost hospital in the state, employees often find themselves on the road headed south to attend meetings, training, and other work related appointments. The time commitment and expense of travel and lodging is at times cost prohibitive, however, partnership and collaboration can be the key to success on many levels. Peter Sirois, NMMC Chief Executive Officer said, “Collaborating and networking with our peers breaks down barriers, makes us stronger and supports higher quality care for our patients.” Through a grant opportunity, NMMC and nine other healthcare organizations from the Maine Rural Health Innovations Network (MRHIN), have received technology to hold virtual meetings across the state.

When it was established, in 2015, the primary focus of MRHIN was to create networks to integrate clinical care for chronically ill populations by coordinating and sharing services among the ten collaborative hospitals. The technology provided by the grant facilitates the frequent communication necessary to have an impact on improving patient care. Adam Landry, NMMC’s Information Technology Director said, “Zoom Room is not new technology but it allows for viewing of an entire room versus just person to person offered by other types of software programs.” To facilitate the work of the ten hospital network on chronic disease management and in an effort to improve quality of life and reduce hospital readmissions, the technology made possible by the grant removes some of the barriers to collaboration. Sandra San Antonio, NMMC Medical Practice Manager said, “As a collaborative, we are currently working on different disease initiatives such as Congestive Heart Failure, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease and Diabetes to help our patients thrive.” She said meetings can occur as often as three times a month where clinical best practices are discussed and patient outcomes and readmission rates are compared.

The videoconferencing technology goes beyond the work of MRHIN as a means to facilitate collaboration. The system can accommodate multiple agencies or individuals, many types of meetings and may also be used at any venue where a computer and a webcam are available to link to a site who hosts the Zoom Room technology. The system can also be used to connect multiple people at multiple different hospitals at one time in order to conduct business in a more efficient and cost effective manner.

