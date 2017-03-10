Tech Tuesday @ Vose Library on 3/21 6-8 pm

By Vose Library
Posted March 10, 2017, at 3:10 p.m.

Tuesday, March 21, 2017 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Vose Library, 392 Common Road, Union, ME

For more information: 785-4733; voselibrary.org/event/tech-tuesday-2-21-2/

Tech Tuesday

Location: Vose Library, 392 Common Rd

Tuesday, March 21, 6-8pm

Open hours with our tech experts. Bring questions and learn new skills. New tech from the holidays? Don’t forget your devices for hands-on learning, or use ours to learn general skills. Did you get a new gadget for Christmas? We can help you get started! Free and open to the public. For more information, call Vose Library at 785-4733.

