Tech Tuesday @ Vose Library on 3/21 6-8 pm

Tech Tuesday
Location: Vose Library, 392 Common Rd
Tuesday, March 21, 6-8pm
Open hours with our tech experts. Bring questions and learn new skills. New tech from the holidays? Don’t forget your devices for hands-on learning, or use ours to learn general skills. Did you get a new gadget for Christmas? We can help you get started! Free and open to the public. For more information, call Vose Library at 785-4733.
