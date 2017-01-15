Tech Tuesday @ Vose Library on 1/17 from 6-8 pm

Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Vose Library, 392 Common Road, Union, Maine For more information: 785-4733; voselibrary.org/event/tech-tuesday-8-2-2-2-2-5-2/

Location: Vose Library, 392 Common Rd, Union

When: Tuesday, January 17, 6-8pm

Open hours with our tech experts. Bring questions and learn new skills. New tech from the holidays? Don’t forget your devices for hands-on learning, or use ours to learn general skills. Did you get a new gadget for Christmas? We can help you get started! Free and open to the public. For more information, call the library at 785-4733.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →