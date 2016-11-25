Tech Tuesday at Vose Library on 12/20

Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Vose Library, 392 Common Road, Union, ME For more information: 785-4733; voselibrary.org/event/tech-tuesday-8-2-2-2-2-5/

When: Tuesday, December 20, 6-8pm

Open hours with our tech experts. Bring questions and learn new skills. Don’t forget your devices for hands-on learning, or use ours to learn general skills.

Did you know you can use MARVEL databases to access Ancestry Library Edition, academic, magazine, and newspaper articles, and more? Or borrow downloadable audiobooks and ebooks from the library? Trouble using the services on your Kindle, iPad or mp3 player? Tech Tuesdays are a perfect

time to come learn how!

Free and open to the public. For more information, call Vose Library at 785-4733.

