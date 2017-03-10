Tech Community ‘Peers and Beers’ at Davinci’s Eatery in Lewiston features Maine’s Tech User Groups

Wednesday, March 15, 2017 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Location: Davinci's Eatery, 150 Mill Street, Lewiston, Maine
For more information: 207-370-5327; mtug.org/event-detail/23/83-MTUG-Lewiston-Peers-Beers
The Maine Technology Users Group hosts its Lewiston tech community Peers & Beers on Wednesday, March 15, 2017 from 4:30 to 6:30pm. This event is co-sponsored by Rolta AdvizeX, and will be held at Davinci’s Eatery, in the back function room, 150 Mill Street, Lewiston, Maine. The event is free, and open to all technology professionals and enthusiasts.
The evening will feature a special “Tech Spotlight” on Maine’s diverse technology user groups. Five groups will briefly present their missions and activities, and be on hand for questions, including security group ISC2 Maine, the Bangor InfoSec security professionals group, Agile Maine, and Project Login which focuses on connecting technology education and careers. MTUG will also highlight the upcoming 30th Annual Information Technology Summit and Tradeshow – Maine’s largest business technology conference in late May.
This event was created by MTUG’s volunteer Outreach Committee to bring attention to Maine’s the broad array of groups bringing education and networking opportunities to Maine’s community of technology professionals and enthusiasts. Board members Abbie Brown and Uli Stewart coordinated the event.
FMI, and to pre-register for one free drink ticket, visit www.mtug.org or call 207-370-5327.
MTUG’s “Peers & Beers” event is a chance for IT professionals and enthusiasts to network in an informal setting while learning about a unique technology topic.
The Maine Technology Users Group, founded in 1987, is a nonprofit organization dedicated to bringing IT professionals together to share real technology experiences for the benefit of Maine businesses and communities. This season, MTUG celebrates its 30th year of educational programming!
