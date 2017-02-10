** Teatime Movie: Chocolat at Vose Library 2/27 at 2 pm

By Vose Library
Posted Feb. 10, 2017, at 11:18 a.m.

Monday, Feb. 27, 2017 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Vose Library, 392 Common Road, Union, Maine

For more information: 785-4733; voselibrary.org/event/teatime-movie-chocolat/

Location: Vose Library, 392 Common Rd, Union

** Teatime Movie: Chocolat

** Monday, February 27, 2pm

The most tempting of all sweets becomes the key weapon in a battle of sensual pleasure versus disciplined self-denial in this comedy. In 1959, a mysterious woman moves with her young daughter into a small French village, where much of the community’s activities are dominated by the local Catholic church. A few days after settling into town, she opens up a confectionery shop across the street from the house of worship — shortly after the beginning of Lent. While the townspeople are supposed to be abstaining from worldly pleasures, she tempts them with unusual and delicious chocolate creations, using her expert touch to create just the right candy to break down each customer’s resistance. The town’s mayor, is not the least bit amused; he is eager to see her run out of town before she leads the town into a deeper level of temptation. Based on the novel by Joanne Harris. Donations to cover the licensing fee gratefully accepted. 2000, PG-13. Free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.voselibrary.org.

