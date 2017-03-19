Teatime Movie, Breakfast at Tiffany’s, at Vose Library on 3/27 at 1 pm

Monday, March 27, 2017 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Location: Vose Library, 392 Common Road, Union, Maine

For more information: 785-4733; voselibrary.org/event/breakfast-at-tiffanys-fan-favorite-movie/

Teatime Movie: Breakfast at Tiffany’s

Holly Golightly (Audrey Hepburn), an eccentric New York playgirl determined to marry a millionaire, faces a difficult choice as she comes to know her next door neighbor, a writer who is sponsored by a wealthy socialite. Donations to cover the licensing fee gratefully accepted. 1960. Free and open to the public. For more information, call Vose Library at 785-4733.

