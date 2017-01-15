Teatime Movie at Vose Library on Mon. 1/23 at 2 pm

By Vose Library
Posted Jan. 15, 2017, at 12:15 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 23, 2017 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Vose Library, 392 Common Road, Union, Maine

For more information: 785-4733; voselibrary.org/event/teatime-movie-calendar-girls/

Teatime Movie: Ladies’ British comedy

Monday, January 23, 2pm

Location: Vose Library, 392 Common Road, Union

A feel-good comedy based on the true story of a group of British housewives who became overnight celebrities by posing for a nude calendar and raising more than 500-thousand pounds for a new leukemia unit. Stars Helen Mirren and Julie Walters. Donations to cover the licensing fee gratefully accepted. PG-13. For more information including specific titles in our movie schedule, please contact the library or visit us online at www.voselibrary.org

