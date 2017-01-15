Teaching in Malawi: Armchair Adventure Series @ Vose Library 1/21 at 1pm

Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Location: Vose Library, 392 Common Road, Union, Maine

For more information: 785-4733; voselibrary.org/event/teaching-in-malawi-armchair-adventure-series/

Argy Nestor and Lindsay Pinchbeck will share stories and images of a 13-day summer teacher workshop in Malawi which had integrating the arts at the heart of the learning experience. They traveled with the Go!Malawi, program, founded by Janet Littlefield who grew up in Union with her family. Our Armchair Adventure Series features talks about traveling to faraway places and exploring new trails closer to home. This program is free and open to the public. For information, call Vose Library at 785-4733.

